World
China says U.S. and allies have duty to aid Afghanistan
BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Wang Yi said the United States and its allies have more of a duty to supply economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan than any other country, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
They should help Afghanistan's positive development while respecting its sovereignty and independence, he said.
Wang made the comments via video to a meeting of diplomats from Afghanistan's neighbouring countries on Wednesday, according to the statement.
