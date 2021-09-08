Skip to main content

China says U.S. and allies have duty to aid Afghanistan

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a meeting in Manila, Philippines January 16, 2021. Francis Malasig/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Wang Yi said the United States and its allies have more of a duty to supply economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan than any other country, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

They should help Afghanistan's positive development while respecting its sovereignty and independence, he said.

Wang made the comments via video to a meeting of diplomats from Afghanistan's neighbouring countries on Wednesday, according to the statement.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

