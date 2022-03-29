China says U.S. representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. representative will be present at a meeting of foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan being held on Wednesday and Thursday in China, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Tunxi, in central China's Anhui province, will be chaired by China's foreign minister Wang Yi. Foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also attend, China's foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Alex Richardson

