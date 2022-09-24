China says U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan

Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on prior to a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the 77TH United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States is sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan independence activities are the less likely a peaceful settlement will be, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, Wang told Blinken on Friday in New York, according to a read out from his ministry on Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.