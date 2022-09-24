China says U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States is sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan independence activities are the less likely a peaceful settlement will be, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, Wang told Blinken on Friday in New York, according to a read out from his ministry on Saturday.
