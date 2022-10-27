China says willing to communicate with US military but 'red lines' should be respected

China's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major concerns", Tan Kefei told a news conference on Thursday, according to the ministry's official social media account.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Martin Quin Pollard; editing by John Stonestreet

