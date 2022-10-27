China says willing to communicate with US military but 'red lines' should be respected















BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major concerns", Tan Kefei told a news conference on Thursday, according to the ministry's official social media account.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Martin Quin Pollard; editing by John Stonestreet











