China slams U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website

Taiwan flags can be seen at a square ahead of the national day celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed the United States for changing the wording on the State Department website about Taiwan, saying "political manipulation" will not succeed in changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

The State Department website's section on Taiwan has removed wording both on not supporting Taiwan independence and on acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.

China's government considers the democratically-ruled island to be inviolable Chinese territory.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens

