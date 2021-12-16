China, Solomon Islands must be vigilant against interference, senior diplomat says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a picture prior to meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China and the Solomon Islands must be vigilant against attempts by "a few countries" to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Efforts to subvert the achievement of diplomatic ties between China and the Solomon Islands are doomed to fail, Wang, who is also a state councillor, told Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele during a telephone call.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

