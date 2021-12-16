World
China, Solomon Islands must be vigilant against interference, senior diplomat says
BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China and the Solomon Islands must be vigilant against attempts by "a few countries" to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.
Efforts to subvert the achievement of diplomatic ties between China and the Solomon Islands are doomed to fail, Wang, who is also a state councillor, told Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele during a telephone call.
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
