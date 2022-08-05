China summons Canadian diplomat over G7 statement on Taiwan

Jim Nickel, Charge d'affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, speaks at the embassy in Beijing as a court in Dandong rules on the case of Michael Spavor, charged with espionage in June 2019, China August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it summoned Beijing-based Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel over Canada's participation in a statement issued by the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

This is the latest in a string of diplomatic complaints made by Beijing after the G7 called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned Nickel on Thursday and urged Canada to "immediately correct its mistakes" on the issue of Taiwan or "bear all consequences", according to the Chinese foreign ministry statement published on Friday.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Toby Chopra

