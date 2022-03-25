China supports Solomon Islands in maintaining social order

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China backs the Solomon Islands in upholding social order, a foreign ministry spokesman told reporters on Friday, when asked if the two were in talks on a security partnership.

Australia and New Zealand expressed concern about the impact on regional security of military cooperation between China and the Solomons after the leak of a draft document on proposed cooperation. read more

At a regular media briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not confirm or deny the proposed cooperation when asked about it.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.