China supports South Africa as BRICS rotating presidency















BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China supports South Africa as the rotating BRICS presidency in hosting various activities this year, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

South Africa is mulling legal options if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a BRICS emerging economies summit in Johannesburg in August.

Xi made the comments during a phone call with his South Africa counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, CCTV reported. The Chinese report made no mention of Putin.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens











