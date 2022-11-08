China tells Australia both sides should address each others' legitimate concerns















BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart Penny Wong both China and Australia should gradually address each others' legitimate concerns and make positive contributions to address current global challenges during a call on Tuesday.

Both countries should work to rebuild trust between each other and put their relationship back on the right track, a statement from China's foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











