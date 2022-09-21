China urges dialogue, consultation after Putin's warning to West

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry urged all parties to engage in dialogue and consultation and find a way to address the security concerns of all parties after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West over what he described as "nuclear blackmail".

China's position on Ukraine is consistent and clear, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing on Wednesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.