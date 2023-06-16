China urges UK to stop 'political manipulation' over lawmaker sanctions

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington
FIL PHOTO: British Foreign Minister James Cleverly looks on as he answers questions during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China has urged Britain to stop "political manipulation" and interference in its internal affairs, according to a foreign ministry fax sent to Reuters on Friday.

The comments came after British foreign minister James Cleverly earlier this week called China's sanctioning of British parliamentarians "deplorable".

"The British side unlawfully sanctioned Chinese personnel based on false information in the first place, and China took counter-measures which were entirely justified and reasonable," the ministry said in the fax.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

