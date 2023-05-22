China urges U.S. to meet it halfway, bring ties back on track

Illustration shows U.S. and Chinese flags
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Monday urged the United States to have the right understanding of China, meet it halfway and bring bilateral relations back on track.

Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in response to U.S. President Joe Biden suggesting that a shift in U.S.-China relations could occur soon.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

