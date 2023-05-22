China urges U.S. to meet it halfway, bring ties back on track















BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Monday urged the United States to have the right understanding of China, meet it halfway and bring bilateral relations back on track.

Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in response to U.S. President Joe Biden suggesting that a shift in U.S.-China relations could occur soon.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.