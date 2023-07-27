China, U.S. agree to continue close communications on climate issue

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - China and the U.S. agreed to keep in close communication on issues including climate change, envoys from the two nations said on Thursday during a video call.

The two sides exchanged views on topics such as strengthening China-U.S. climate change dialogue, and promoting cooperation in the global climate multilateral process, China's ecology and environment ministry said in a statement, citing talks between climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry.

Kerry, who visited China earlier this month, has said more work was needed to iron out agreements with China on major issues.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.