China, U.S. fail to reach agreement on climate change - SCMP

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Sept 3 (Reuters) - China and the United States did not reach an agreement on climate change, with Beijing rebuffing calls to make more public pledges on climate change before a United Nations climate summit in November, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday citing a source.

"China already has its own plans and road map for achieving its climate goals," Chinese leaders told U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, the report added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru

