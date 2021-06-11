Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Top Chinese diplomat Yang holds phone call with U.S.'s Blinken

2 minute read

Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office for China, addresses the U.S. delegation at the opening session of U.S.-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. March 18, 2021. Frederic J. Brown/Pool via REUTERS

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, without immediately providing details on what was discussed.

The call comes amid tense relations between the world's two biggest economies over issues ranging from trade and technology to human rights and the coronavirus.

Yang, who is director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of China's ruling Communist Party, was involved in a fiery exchange with Blinken and other U.S. officials in Alaska in March, during the first high-level U.S.-China meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. read more

The U.S. Senate this week voted to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. Biden's administration also said it would target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 12:41 PM UTCChina’s attacks on ‘foreign forces’ threaten Hong Kong’s standing -top U.S. envoy

The top U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong said the imposition of a new national security law had created an "atmosphere of coercion" that threatens both the city's freedoms and its standing as an international business hub.

ChinaHong Kong to censor films under national security law
ChinaChina's watchdog tightens rules for $1 trillion cash management market
ChinaChina's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
ChinaTop Chinese diplomat Yang holds phone call with U.S.'s Blinken