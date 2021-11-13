China warns U.S. not to support Taiwan independence - Chinese foreign ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a picture before his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken not to "send wrong signals" to Taiwan pro-independence forces, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Both men also spoke about the virtual meeting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden would have on Tuesday Asia time.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

