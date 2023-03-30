China willing to work with Russian military on several fronts - Chinese defence ministry















BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China said its military was willing to work together with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, the Chinese defence ministry said on Thursday.

The two countries would work together to implement global security initiatives, said Tan Kefei, a spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, at a regular press conference.

Tan said the two countries would deepen military trust and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice.

They will also further organise joint maritime, air patrols and joint exercises, Tan said.

China President Xi Jinping recently visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin - a visit the United States denounced.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum











