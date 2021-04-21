Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

ChinaAirlines cut global traffic forecast on recovery setbacks

Reuters
2 minutes read

Air traffic will recover more slowly than previously expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccination delays and government "risk aversion" slows the reopening of routes, global airlines body IATA said on Wednesday.

Global traffic this year will amount to 43% of pre-crisis levels based on passenger numbers and distance flown, the International Air Transport Association said, below the 51% it had forecast late last year.

IATA also predicted industry losses of $47.7 billion in 2021. While that represents an improvement on last year's $126.4 billion deficit, the organisation warned that airlines would continue to need government wage support.

"This crisis is longer and deeper than anyone could have expected," Director General Willie Walsh said.

The latest industry outlook also sheds light on the multi-speed recovery underway, with large domestic markets led by the United States and China surging ahead. Europe, by contrast, will see only one-third of its 2019 traffic this year, IATA predicts.

Industry revenue is likely to grow 23% from last year's low to $231 billion, it also forecast - still far below the $607 billion generated a year earlier.

Cargo demand will continue to be a bright spot outpacing passenger traffic with 13.1% growth in 2021 to exceed its 2019 level, IATA predicted. Total cargo volumes are seen at 63.1 million tonnes, close to their pre-crisis peak in 2018.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 8:19 AM UTCSPECIAL REPORT Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city

On March 23, a Hong Kong High Court judge denied former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan’s bail appeal and sent him back to Lai Chi Kok prison.

ChinaXi to attend Biden's climate change summit in first meeting of two leaders
ChinaSome parts of China battle tight supply of COVID-19 vaccines -state media
ChinaSoccer As Europe's Super League dies, hopes of Asian riches fade

While Europe celebrated the collapse of soccer's elite Super League project on Wednesday, some business analysts and fans said it was a missed opportunity to grow the sport's following and revenues in its prized Asian market.

ChinaChina market regulator urges Tesla to ensure product quality in China