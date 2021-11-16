Alfa Romeo team sign Zhou as China's first F1 race driver

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Guanyu Zhou will race for Alfa Romeo next season as China's first Formula One driver, the Ferrari-powered Swiss team announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is currently a test driver for Renault-owned Alpine and also competing in Formula Two, where he is second overall with two events still to come in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Zhou will partner experienced Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, who is joining Alfa Romeo from Mercedes after five seasons as team mate to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, in an all-new line-up.

"I dreamt from a young age of climbing as high as I can in a sport that I am passionate about and now the dream has come true," said Zhou in a team statement.

"To be the first ever Chinese driver in Formula One is a breakthrough for Chinese motorsport history."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.