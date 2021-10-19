Skip to main content

China

Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour- SCMP

1 minute read

Founder and Chairman of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Jack Ma gives a speech at Paris' high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech, in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma is in Europe on a study tour, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, making it the Chinese billionaire's first trip abroad in over a year.

Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule.

He was in Hong Kong spending "private time" with this family before flying to Europe, according to SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba.

Alibaba was not immediately available for a comment.

Ma, a globe-trotter not known to shy away from the limelight, retired as Alibaba's chairman in 2019.

His empire came under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators following the speech, that even led to the suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion blockbuster IPO.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 9:34 AM UTC

China's economic wobbles cast long shadow for Asia

China's economic setbacks have darkened the outlook for countries in its orbit, from South Korea to Thailand, as a sharp factory slowdown and trade bottlenecks in the world's second-largest economy hit Asia on the supply as well as demand sides.

China
Court rulings free Hong Kong police to probe older offences under security law
China
Explainer: Is China finally ready to roll out a property tax?
China
Frozen potatoes vs turkey: Patriotic Chinese-made war epic tops global box office
China
Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour- SCMP