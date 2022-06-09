Another district in Beijing shuts entertainment venues to contain COVID outbreak

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a nucleic acid testing site in front of a restaurant, as dine-in service resumes following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's capital city of Beijing shut down entertainment venues in its Dongcheng district from Thursday in an effort to contain a new outbreak of COVID-19, the state-backed Beijing Daily said late on Thursday.

The move came after Beijing's largest district, Chaoyang, also ordered entertainment venues and internet cafes to shut from 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Thursday.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Meg Shen Editing by Gareth Jones

