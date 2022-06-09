1 minute read
Another district in Beijing shuts entertainment venues to contain COVID outbreak
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's capital city of Beijing shut down entertainment venues in its Dongcheng district from Thursday in an effort to contain a new outbreak of COVID-19, the state-backed Beijing Daily said late on Thursday.
The move came after Beijing's largest district, Chaoyang, also ordered entertainment venues and internet cafes to shut from 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ella Cao and Meg Shen Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.