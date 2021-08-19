Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Apps in Beijing's crosshairs as crackdown heats up

By
1 minute read
1/2

A man walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-traded shares of several China-based tech-related firms, including Alibaba Holding , Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N) and iQiyi (IQ.O), slid on Thursday in the wake of Beijing's findings that 43 apps illegally handled user data and directed their parent companies to fix the problem. read more

Alibaba Holding was last off 6.3%, while Tencent Music Entertainment Group was most recently down 6.9% and video streamer iQiyi had slid 4.0%.

Exchange traded funds IShares China Largecap ETF and iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI.O) were down 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

The action by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIT) was the latest move in a months-long Chinese regulatory crackdown, which has affected e-commerce, gaming, ride-hailing apps, cryptocurrencies and other sectors. read more

On Tuesday, Beijing's anti-trust regulator introduced sweeping draft rules targeting data-rich firms in a move to tighten its control over its technology sector. read more

Looking ahead, investors anticipate the possibility of reforms affecting the healthcare sector, as well as stringent new data security laws.

Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 5:12 AM UTC

Hong Kong activist returned from Chinese prison found guilty in national security case

A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, who had been detained in mainland China after trying to flee the city by boat, was found guilty on Thursday of conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country in a national security case.

China
China seen holding benchmark rate steady in Aug, but weak data fans rate cut talk
China
U.S. will limit some Chinese passenger air carriers to 40% capacity -order
China
Explainer: What happens next in Huawei CFO Meng's Canada extradition case?
China
Chinese regulators summon Evergrande execs, warn on debt risks

China's central bank said it summoned executives of the country's most indebted property developer, China Evergrande Group, to talks on Thursday and issued a rare warning that the company needs to reduce its debt risks and prioritise stability.