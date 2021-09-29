Skip to main content

China

AUKUS no proliferation threat, respects ASEAN centrality -U.S. envoy

1 minute read

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The three-way defence agreement between Australia, United States and Britain known as AUKUS is not aimed at a particular country and does not put nations in the Indo-Pacific in an awkward position, the U.S. ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday.

The pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, should be of no concern in terms of proliferation, and the three parties have strong respect for the centrality of Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, the ambassador, Sung Kim, told a virtual forum.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 3:27 AM UTC

China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

Scrambling to avoid defaulting on its debts, cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company.

China
Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says
China
Boeing 737 MAX test flight for China's regulator a success - exec
China
EXCLUSIVE China's regulators tighten scrutiny of FX dealers - sources
China
China unveils 'loyal wingman' armed drone concept