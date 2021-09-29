AUKUS no proliferation threat, respects ASEAN centrality -U.S. envoy

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The three-way defence agreement between Australia, United States and Britain known as AUKUS is not aimed at a particular country and does not put nations in the Indo-Pacific in an awkward position, the U.S. ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday.

The pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, should be of no concern in terms of proliferation, and the three parties have strong respect for the centrality of Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, the ambassador, Sung Kim, told a virtual forum.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty; editing by Mark Heinrich

