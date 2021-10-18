Skip to main content

Austin says U.S. is closely watching Chinese advanced weapons development

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responds to questions during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS

TBILISI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that Washington was closely watching China's development of advanced weapons systems but declined to comment on a report that it had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China had tested a space vehicle in July, not a hypersonic missile, as reported by the Financial Times. read more

Austin was speaking at a news conference during a visit to Georgia.

