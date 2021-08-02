Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

Badminton-Korea's Kim and Kong win women's doubles bronze

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two Korean teams faced off on Monday in a battle for the women's doubles bronze in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, with world number five pair Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong prevailing over their compatriots, who are ranked a notch higher.

Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan were unable to recover from a tough first game despite doing much better in the second, and lost 21-10 21-17 to Kim and Kong.

"Since we know each other very well, we tried to pretend this was practice not the real match so that we didn't feel nervous," Kong said.

Next up is a fight for the women's doubles gold between Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia's and China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.

The men's singles finals will be held later in the day between world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and China's Chen Long, the champion from the 2016 Rio Games.

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

