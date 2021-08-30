Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Bank of China H1 profit rises 12%, biggest first half jump since 2013

1 minute read

A security guard wearing a mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen near the Bank of China in Beijing, China, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) (601988.SS), the country's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 11.8% increase in first-half net profit on Monday, the biggest jump since 2013 as business activity recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profit was 112.8 billion yuan ($17.44 billion) in the six months ended June 30, according to the lender's statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, versus 100.9 billion yuan a year earlier, when the government implemented measures to contain the health crisis.

The first-half figure implies profit of 60.2 billion yuan for the April-June quarter, up 24.6% from 48.33 billion yuan a year prior, Reuters calculations showed.

($1 = 6.4668 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 9:15 AM UTC

China Huarong in talks with investors after $16 bln loss

Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management (2799.HK) sought on Monday to turn the page on a deep annual loss, as its chairman said it was in talks with potential new strategic investors alongside a CITIC-led consortium.

China
China's Sinopec posts $6 bln H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, better demand
China
China August factory activity seen growing at slightly slower pace - Reuters poll
China
China Evergrande says it will not hold news briefing after H1 earnings
China
China reports 23 COVID-19 cases for Aug 29, none local