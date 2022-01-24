Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Games-related personnel - IOC

Volunteers look at Olympic pins at the Main Press Centre ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has adjusted its COVID-19 countermeasures, a statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

The changes include the threshold for being classed as positive for COVID-19 being eased and the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact being reduced from 14 to 7 days. The changes have come into effect immediately and apply retrospectively, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.