Beijing 2022 Olympics Organiser reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Feb 17
BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 17.
The one case was found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
