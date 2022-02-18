Beijing 2022 Olympics Organiser reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Feb 17

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment clothing (PPE) walk in the corridor of a hotel being used as an isolation centre for visiting Olympic personnel testing positive for COVID-19, as the coronavirus disease pandemic continues, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 17.

The one case was found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam

