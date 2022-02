A member of the media is administered a PCR test at a hotel inside a closed loop area designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Thursday that zero new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 16.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam

