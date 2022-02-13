Beijing 2022 reports 3 new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Feb 12

A worker wears personal protective equipment (PPE) while on duty at the PCR testing facility at a hotel for journalists and officials inside the Thaiwoo Ski Resort during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Sunday that three new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Feb 12.

Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

One was among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, and was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.