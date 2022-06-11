Beijing bar-linked COVID outbreak 'explosive' in nature -govt spokesman

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab from a resident at a mobile nucleic acid testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Beijing's recent outbreak of COVID-19 that has been linked to bars in the capital is "explosive" in nature, widespread in scope and complex, a Beijing government spokesman said in a briefing on Saturday.

The capital has reported 46 new local COVID cases on Saturday as of 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), health official Liu Xiaofeng said at the same briefing.

Of a total of 1,946 local COVID cases reported since April 22, a total of 115 cases were connected to the bar cluster, Liu said.

Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.