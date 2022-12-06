Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday















BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said.

Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party, said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











