Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

1 minute read

A sign of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen on its headquarters in Beijing, China July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement.

Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi. read more

Didi had issued its own denial of the report on Saturday. read more

Beijing-based Didi completed a New York initial public offering in June but has been caught up in China's regulatory crackdown on technology companies in the past year to improve market competition, data handling and their treatment of employees. read more

Didi is controlled by the management team of co-founder Will Cheng and President Jean Liu. SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Alibaba (9988.HK) are among investors in the company.

Reporting by Yilei Sun, Colin Qian and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 8:08 AM UTC

BGI prenatal gene test under scrutiny for Chinese military links

Health regulators in five countries are examining a prenatal test that collects the DNA of women and fetuses for research, while some doctors that promoted it and clinics that sell it say they were unaware the company that produces it also conducts research with the Chinese military.

China
Analysis: Sovereign wealth funds sweet on China, despite regulatory headwinds
China
China's export, import growth likely eased in Aug on COVID-19 cases, supply bottlenecks: Reuters poll
China
Foxconn's Gou hopes for up to 9 mln BioNTech shots for Taiwan this year
China
Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi