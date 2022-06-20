1 minute read
Beijing city reports 3 new local COVID cases on Monday as of 3 p.m.
BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - Chinese capital Beijing reported three new local COVID-19 cases on Monday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said.
The three were already isolated for medical observation before confirmation of their infection, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra
