Beijing city reports 3 new local COVID cases on Monday as of 3 p.m.

A medical worker in personal protection suit stands at a nucleic acid testing station, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - Chinese capital Beijing reported three new local COVID-19 cases on Monday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said.

The three were already isolated for medical observation before confirmation of their infection, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

