Beijing city reports 36 new local COVID cases in latest 24 hours

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a security guard at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 36 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 32 were found in "controlled areas" and four during community screening tests, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

The city has had a total of 928 COVID infections since April 22, Pang said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.