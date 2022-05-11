1 minute read
Beijing city reports 56 new local COVID cases over past 24 hours - health official
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Beijing city reported 56 new local COVID cases during the past 24 hours, a disease control official there said on Wednesday.
The city had reported a total of 892 local COVID cases as of 3pm local time Wednesday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.