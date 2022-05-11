Beijing city reports 56 new local COVID cases over past 24 hours - health official

People line up during a mass testing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site set up in front of a closed subway station in Chaoyao district of Beijing, China May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Beijing city reported 56 new local COVID cases during the past 24 hours, a disease control official there said on Wednesday.

The city had reported a total of 892 local COVID cases as of 3pm local time Wednesday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

