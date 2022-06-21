1 minute read
Beijing city reports five new local COVID cases on Tuesday as of 3 p.m
BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese capital Beijing reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said.
Out of the five cases, three were already isolated for medical observation before confirmation of their infection, and two were found during community screening, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
