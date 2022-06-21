Beijing city reports five new local COVID cases on Tuesday as of 3 p.m

A medical worker in personal protection suit stands at a nucleic acid testing station, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese capital Beijing reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said.

Out of the five cases, three were already isolated for medical observation before confirmation of their infection, and two were found during community screening, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.