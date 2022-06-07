Beijing city reports no new COVID cases in communities during the 15 hours to 3pm Tuesday
BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Beijing reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections in communities during the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a disease control official said.
The city reported five new cases during that period who had already been quarantined, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
The Chinese capital Beijing has had 1,829 COVID infections as of 3 pm local time June 7 since April 22, Liu said.
