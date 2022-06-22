Beijing city reports three local COVID cases on Wednesday as of 3 p.m.

A medical worker in personal protection suit stands at a nucleic acid testing station, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - Chinese capital Beijing reported three new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as of 3 p.m., all found during community screening, a local health official said.

Uncertainty over Beijing city's COVID prevention and control situation has increased with new community cases emerging continuously, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The three infections were found in the city's economic-technological development zone, Liu said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

