Beijing city reports three new local COVID cases
BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese capital Beijing reported three new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said.
All the three were already isolated for medical observation, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
