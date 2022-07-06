Beijing city reports three new local COVID cases

People line up at a nucleic acid testing station, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese capital Beijing reported three new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said.

All the three were already isolated for medical observation, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

