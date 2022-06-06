Beijing city reports zero local COVID case during 15 hours to 3pm Monday
BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Beijing reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infection cases during the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, a disease control official said on Monday.
The Chinese capital Beijing has had 1,822 COVID infections as of 3 p.m. local time Monday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
