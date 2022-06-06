Beijing city reports zero local COVID case during 15 hours to 3pm Monday

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a nucleic acid testing site in front of a restaurant, as dine-in service resumes following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Beijing reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infection cases during the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, a disease control official said on Monday.

The Chinese capital Beijing has had 1,822 COVID infections as of 3 p.m. local time Monday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.