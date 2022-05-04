Beijing extends COVID control measures beyond holiday - state TV

A man plays the guitar as people walk on a pedestrian promenade along the banks of a river during a five-day Labour Day holiday, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

May 4 (Reuters) - China's capital will extend COVID curbs beyond the May Day holiday, including closures of entertainment venues and gyms as hidden community-level transmission has been discovered through screenings, state television said on Wednesday.

Authorities will continue to cap people flows at public venues at 50% and restaurants will continue suspending dining-in, the report said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Andrew Heavens

