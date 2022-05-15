Beijing extends work-from-home guidance in several city districts

People ride on bicycles on a street with little traffic in the Central Business District (CBD), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Beijing on Sunday extended guidance to work from home in four districts of the Chinese capital, including the largest, Chaoyang, as the city tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.

Beijing found 55 new cases in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, 10 of which were outside areas that under quarantine, officials said. The city is scrambling to stamp out such community infections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.