Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10

A worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks at National Aquatics Center, the venue for curling events, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 10.

Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Nine others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.