Beijing Games organiser reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11

A worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks at National Aquatics Center, the venue for curling events, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 11.

All of the cases were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

No cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz Editing by Shri Navaratnam

