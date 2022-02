Beijing Games organiser says 32 new COVID cases on Feb. 1

A staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stands behind baggage claim zone at Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A total of 32 new COVID-19 infections was found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 1, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics said on Wednesday.

Fifteen were among new airport arrivals, it said on the Games' official website, with 17 in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

A total of nine infections were among athletes or team officials, with three found at the airport and six in the bubble.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Shivani Singh in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.