1 minute read
Beijing halts offline sports events from June 13 due to COVID outbreak
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Beijing will suspend all offline sports events starting from June 13 citing high transmission risks of a recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in the city, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said in a statement on Monday.
As of June 12, some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.