Beijing to improve COVID prevention policy operation for residents leaving and returning to city

China · November 7, 2022 · 9:10 AM UTC

Beijing will improve the way its COVID-19 prevention policy operates to make it easier for people leaving and returning to the Chinese capital, and provide aid for urgent visits to the city such as hospital appointments and important business trips, government spokesperson Xu Hejian said on Monday.