Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings

A woman gets a swab test at a temporary testing station inside a residential compound as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing no longer requires people that enter supermarkets and commercial buildings to show negative COVID-19 tests on their mobile phones, the city government said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, the city still requires negative test results to enter Internet cafes, schools, bars, KTV lounges, indoor gyms and elderly care institutions.

Reporting by Biejing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

