Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing no longer requires people that enter supermarkets and commercial buildings to show negative COVID-19 tests on their mobile phones, the city government said in a statement on Tuesday.
However, the city still requires negative test results to enter Internet cafes, schools, bars, KTV lounges, indoor gyms and elderly care institutions.
Reporting by Biejing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.