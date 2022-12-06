Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings















BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing no longer requires people that enter supermarkets and commercial buildings to show negative COVID-19 tests on their mobile phones, the city government said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, the city still requires negative test results to enter Internet cafes, schools, bars, KTV lounges, indoor gyms and elderly care institutions.

